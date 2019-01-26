On God And Nem: Arrest Warrant For Adrien Broner Issued In Florida After Ducking Court Appearance

Florida Police Are Looking For Adrien Broner…Again

According to TMZ, Adrien Broner is a wanted man in Florida again.

The champion boxer failed to show up in Broward County court earlier this week and the judge was tired of the disrespect so a warrant was issued for his immediate arrest. Broner was arrested for speeding, not having a driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance. The reason for the court date was an arrest that took place back in Dec. of 2017 and this is reportedly the third time he has bob & weave’d this court appearance.

Broner has a storied history of run ins with the law, he’s already been arrested multiple times for the same issue. Also back in April of 2017, the boxer was arrested for having an open warrant in connection to three-year-old public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

This is just another L Broner has taken in a matter of weeks; having lost in a unanimous decision to a Manny Pacquiao almost twice his age.