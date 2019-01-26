Is Jeannie Mai Getting Her Cakes Smashed Into Yayo Particles By Rapper Jeezy?

Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Appear To Be On A Date

A photo from Jeannie Mai’s 40th birthday celebration has the internet talking and suspecting she’s dating rapper Jeezy.

In the flick, Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy appear to be on a triple date to fans. The photo was posted by Malika Haqq and featured two other solid couples. Malika and her boo, OT Genesis and newly coupled up Trey Songz and Lorie Harvey.

Malika captioned the flick “3’s company.” This is interesting…

However, we don’t want to speculate too hard without confirmation. This was taken at Jeannie’s birthday celebration, although it only features a handful of “close friends.” Could they actually be friends? Jeanie divorced her husband of 10 years last summer and Jeezy was coupled up with a toddler, last we checked. Still, the internet seems to think Jeannie and Jeezy are a thing…

Hit the flip to see how people are reacting to Jeannie and Jeezy looking like more than friends on her birthday.