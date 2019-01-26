The Clown-umentary: People Tried To Tell Game To 86 Uncouth Lyrics About Kim K Chowing Down On Kid Custard

The Game Was Told To Take Out Kim Kardashian Lyrics

The Game had the computers putin’ yesterday after a listening session for some of his new music. One grotesque line, in particular, has him lookin’ like the newest member of the Barnum & Bailey Circus:

“I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n****, I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n****”

According to TMZ, people close to the ignorant Compton rapper told him to cut that line out of the song and come up with something, anything, less offensive, but he wasn’t trying to hear it.

At the very least they implored Jayceon to reach out to Kanye West to explain the line, not that there is much explaining you can do after you’ve said something like that…

Obviously, the biggest question about all this is how will Kanye react? We saw how distraught he was over the idea that Drake had once bedded his beloved, but will he keep that same energy toward someone a bit more…uncouth than Aubrey. Only time will tell.

One thing that time has already decided is that The Game is a top-tier bozo who should be treated as such.