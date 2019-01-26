Tax Szn Tings: 2 Chainz Stars In The First-Ever Music Video Viewers Can Expense [Video]

2 Chainz Stars In The “Expensify This” Music Video

Expensify is doing really big things with their first-ever commercial.

On Friday, the finance management app released an interactive music video starring 2 Chainz and comedian Adam Scott. Scott plays the head of finance for a record label who encourages Chainz to save his receipts. The rapper then proceeds to dive into a song about his expensive lifestyle and extravagant purchases, like 2 Chainz is known to do.

“EXPENSIFY TH!$” is part of the company’s new campaign, “You Weren’t Born To Do Expenses.” The campaign will consist of digital, social, and TV content, including a 30-second ad that will debut on Super Bowl Sunday.