Damn: Hawaiian Airlines Plane Rerouted After Flight Attendant Dies

During a flight from Honolulu to New York on Friday, the captain came over the loudspeaker and asked if there were any doctors on board because one of the attendants had fell ill. 31-year old stewardess Emile Griffin was having a heart attack during the flight as doctors and crew members performed CPR.

Flight from Honolulu to JFK diverted to SFO for a passenger needing medical attention. It’s been a long time since they asked for doctors to come to first class so I hope they’re okay. First time I’ve ever had a flight diverted, somehow. Waiting for medics to board now. — Andrea Bartz (@andibartz) January 25, 2019

According to Hawaiian Airlines officials, the flight had 253 passengers and 12 crew members, and was diverted to San Francisco for an early landing. The crew released a statement on Friday saying,

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Emile Griffith who passed away while working on our flight between Honolulu and New York last night. We are forever grateful tor Emile’s colleagues and good Samaritans on board who stayed by his side and provided extensive medical help.”

Griffin passed away shortly after. The airline has since made counseling available for employees and passenger were booked on the next available flights.