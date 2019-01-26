The Cast Of ‘RENT: Live’ Finds Out Which Classic Musical They Are [Video]

The Cast Of RENT: Live Takes A Quiz With Buzzfeed

The cast of RENT: Live is gearing up for their live television production of the musical musical RENT, which is scheduled to air on January 27. Until then, they’ve got a little down time for some Buzzfeed quizzes.

Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, and Tinashe stopped by the Buzzfeed offices to take their quiz and learn which classic musical they really are. Check out the video below to see what results all three end up with.