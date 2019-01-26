Mo Money: YG Gets His $20,000 From Birdman After The Rams Make It To The Super Bowl

YG Received A $20K Payday From Birdman In A Football Bet

YG has a lot of reasons to be happy right now.

The rapper received a $20,000 payday from Birdman, all from a little football bet. YG officially confirmed that his payment came in on his Twitter account on Friday.

Birdman money kame In 👌🏾 — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) January 24, 2019

Last Sunday, January 20, the Bompton native posted a video of himself celebrating the Los Angeles Rams and their victory over the New Orleans Saints in their NFC playoff matchup. As you probably already know, The Rams are now set to make their way to the 2019 Super Bowl and play against the New England Patriots on February 3 in Atlanta.

Since the Rams’ win earlier in the week, YG has been on social media very publicly demanding that the Cash Money Records CEO pay him his money. Many fans jokingly assumed that since Birdman took almost 10 years to pay his own signee Lil Wayne, he would probably take his sweet time paying YG what he’s owed.

He owes me $ https://t.co/PSsosXWd69 — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) January 21, 2019

But luckily for YG (and for Birdmans’s reputation) that’s not the case this time. He paid the rapper his 20,000 less than a week later.