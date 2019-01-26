Big Fella Big Mad: Iman Shumpert Calls Teyana Taylor ‘Bogus AF’ For Doing THIS With Draya 

Just days after rumors swirled that Iman Shumpert had fathered another child with a woman whom he and Teyana Taylor allegedly had threesomes with, ish just got even more sus. On Friday, Teyana posted a photo of herself getting lusty and touchy with Draya Michele on her birthday, and Shump was not here for the shenanigans.

TT captioned the spicy pic,

When the hottest girl in school let’s quiet nerdy trade take her to prom

Her hubby wasted no time hopping in the comments to let her know that this ain’t it. He wrote,

“This is bogus AF. This time you really tweekin. Oms u bogus AF.”

Teyana added salt to the wound with her shady reply:

“u big mad big fella”

Yikes. Even though the couple has denied that impregnated another woman, there does seem to be some trouble in paradise. At least Teyana reactivated her Instagram page.