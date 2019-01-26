Man Are Bigots, Bruv: Met Police In London Increase “Stop And Search” 19% Among Black Folks

London’s Met Police Significantly Increase “Stop And Search” Of Black People

The world is a ghetto according to the legendary band WAR and the unfair police practices that are oppressing our brothas and sistas across the pond are proof positive of their 1972 proclamation.

According to The Guardian, “stop and search”, the UK version of “stop and frisk”, went up 19% among Black people while white folks rate of search only increased by 5%. For reference, Black folks are 15.6% of London’s population while white folks make up 59.8%, yet somehow of all the searches done in 2018 Black people accounted for 43% and whites only accounted for 35%.

In 2014 Black were 2.6 times more likely to be stopped by Met Police, in 2018, we were 4.2 times more likely to be stopped.

The Met defended its actions saying youths from an “African-Caribbean heritage” were more likely than whites to be knife attackers or victims, and it was a crucial way to catch criminals and keep youngsters safe. It said violence “disproportionately affects areas with a more ethnically diverse population”.

Crazy how much all of this sounds EXACTLY like the type of BS they tell us here in the U.S.

The figures for 2018 shows there were 10.8 stops for every 1,000 white people, while for black people in London it was 50.2 stops per thousand of population.

The fact that cops still trot out these ridiculous stats in an attempt to prove that Blacks and people of color are more likely to commit violent crimes is wholly offensive.

Sgt Tola Munro, the president of the National Black Police Association, said: “It is no excuse to suggest that weapons or drugs are more likely to be found on black and Asian people. Even if there were that does not excuse this disproportionality – it’s not unconscious, it’s systemic racial profiling.”

The hashtag might not be as popular as it once was, but #BlackLivesMatter still.