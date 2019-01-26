Still Fighting: Father Of Alleged R. Kelly Captive Joycelyn Savage Sends Her A Message In New Interview [Video]

Tim Savage Desperately Wants To See His Daughter, But R. Kelly Won’t Let Him

The father of alleged R. Kelly captive Joycelyn Savage is still trying to reach his daughter.

Tim Savage has revealed to DailyMailTV how his teenage daughter looked like a ‘prisoner’ during their disturbing last encounter more than two years ago. In recent footage of the young lady walking around in Chicago, she appears to have undergone more changes. Her hair is short and she is rocking baggy clothes. Tim just want to talk to Joycelyn, but he says R. Kelly is making this impossible.

