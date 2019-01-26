Disturbing Footage Of Scared Young Boy Getting Bullied On The Bus Goes Viral [Video]

Oklahoma Police are now investigating a viral video that showed a young boy crying and begging to stay on the bus after being taunted and bullied by other students. In the disturbing footage, you can also hear the driver yell at the young boy to get off of the bus. Shortly after, he was chased and attacked by one of the older students.

Mayes County Sheriff said in statement, “The video is alarming itself and obviously, it’s enough to start an investigation.” Locust Grove Public Schools also released a statement, saying,

The incident was turned over to law enforcement and the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a complete investigation. The students’ and bus driver’s actions have been addressed internally.

No word on what punishment the bully received, but that young boy’s parents are furious and want answers.