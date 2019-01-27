Woman Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Delivers Baby In Amazon Warehouse, Abandons It In The Garbage [Video]

Mother Delivers Stillborn Baby After Not Knowing She Was Pregnant; Throws It In Trash At Amazon Center

According to NBC News, an Arizona woman was arrested after leaving her newborn baby in a trash can at an Amazon warehouse.

Samantha Vivier ,22, was charged with unlawful disposal of human remains after she panicked after giving birth and concealed the baby in the trash to hide the birth from the father.

Phoenix Police say the baby girl was unresponsive and cold after she was discovered in the garbage. The 22-year-old said she had no clue that she was even pregnant. Other than gaining about 15-pounds, she didn’t show any other signs of pregnancy.

Police say she placed the baby inside the plastic bag and put it in the garbage can under the counter in the bathroom and left. She told a supervisor she needed new pants and when she couldn’t get any, a friend picked her up.