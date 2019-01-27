Playing Derty: Nelly Believes His Sexual Assault Accuser Should Have To Reveal Her Identity & Stop Hiding From Scrutiny

Nelly Thinks His Sexual Assault Accuser Should Reveal Her Identity

According to The Blast, Nelly is demanding that the “Jane Doe” accusing him of sexual assault reveal her true secret identity instead of keeping her name secret from the public.

Nelly filed court docs earlier this past week seeking for a Missouri sexual assault lawsuit to be dismissed stating, “Without first petitioning the Court to do so, Plaintiff filed her complaint anonymously, standing behind that anonymity as she makes serious allegations that the Complaint makes clear that she is aware will receive public attention.”

The rapper claims the “Jane Doe” has previously pulled this stunt in the past, and he believes the woman should not be allowed to hide from public scrutiny. In November, “Jane Doe” reportedly sued Nelly for what she claimed to be sexual assault following a 2017 concert overseas. The woman claims after meeting Nelly backstage, he exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her before allegedly forcing his erect penis inside her mouth.

Jane Doe says she didn’t go to the police originally because she felt no one would believe her. But would later give her statement after the reached out to her personally.

Jane Doe is also suing Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson. The lawsuit alleges defamation because of comments she made on social media