This Is America: Cheeto Allegedly Fired His Undocumented Immigrant Golf Course Employees During Shutdown

Trump Fires All Undocumented Workers From Golf Club: Report

According to the Washington Post, Trump reportedly fired a large group of workers at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, N.Y. because they are undocumented immigrants.

On Jan. 18 employees were allegedly “brought in one-by-one to speak with a human resources representative and were fired from their jobs.” These people were described as being “longtime members of the golf club’s staff, having won employee of the month awards and having a set of keys to Eric Trump’s vacation home.”

Trump reportedly kept that same energy in regards to his feelings on immigrant workers and got rid of employees that worked for him for 10+ years.

Gabriel Sedano, one of the employees who was fired, had been working at the club since 2005. “I told them they needed to consider us,” he told The Washington Post. “I had worked almost 15 years for them in this club, and I’d given the best of myself to this job,” he continued. “I’d never done anything wrong, only work and work. They said they didn’t have any comments to make.”

During the series of terminations, employees were informed that the company had audited the immigration paperwork they provided years earlier. After it was discovered that their paperwork was falsified, the representative said, “Unfortunately, this means the club must end its employment relationship with you today.”