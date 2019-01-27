OKURRR! Cardi Flaunts Her Bangin’ Belcalis Baaaaaawdy In Skin Flick Fashion At The AVN Awards

For your viewing pleasure…

Cardi B Performs At The AVNS

Cardi B recently made history at the AVN Awards—and then she made jaws drop.

Belcalis officially became the first female performer ever at the AVN (Adult Video Awards) at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and she gave a private show to cam girls while rocking a red PVC bra and panties.

The 40-minute set included her tracks “Be Careful” and “Bickenhead.”

She later had two wardrobe changes; first slipping into some royal blue lingerie…

and then getting all strapped up in green leather.

Cardi also showed off the looks in a freaky couch video on IG.

She bad.

See more bangin’ baaaawdied Belcalis at the AVN Awards on the flip.