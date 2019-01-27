OKURRR! Cardi Flaunts Her Bangin’ Belcalis Baaaaaawdy In Skin Flick Fashion At The AVN Awards

- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B

Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty

For your viewing pleasure…

Cardi B Performs At The AVNS

Cardi B recently made history at the AVN Awards—and then she made jaws drop.

Belcalis officially became the first female performer ever at the AVN (Adult Video Awards) at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and she gave a private show to cam girls while rocking a red PVC bra and panties.

Cardi

Source: Shotbyjuliann/SplashNews.com / Splash News

The 40-minute set included her tracks “Be Careful” and “Bickenhead.”

She later had two wardrobe changes; first slipping into some royal blue lingerie…

Cardi B

Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty

and then getting all strapped up in green leather.

Cardi B

Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty

Cardi also showed off the looks in a freaky couch video on IG.

View this post on Instagram

Blue or Green? AVN awards inspire me tonight !

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

She bad.

See more bangin’ baaaawdied Belcalis at the AVN Awards on the flip.

Cardi B

Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty

Cardi B

Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty

Cardi B

Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty

