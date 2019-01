Slime In Love: Thugger Supports Jerrika Karlae At Her Single Release Party

Young Thug And Jerrika Celebrate Her New Single Release

She’s been his ride or die so it’s only right that Young Thug has been supportive of his girlfriend Jerrika who is launching her music career. The Atlanta beauty released her single “RXCH” featuring Rich The Kid this week and Jerrika and Thugger celebrated with a set of release parties at Elleven 45 and Opium over the weekend.

These two have been rockin’ so long, it’s good to see them working together like this.

Check out the video below then hit the flip for more photos from Jerrika’s release party at Elleven 45.