Meek Mill Makes His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut Performing “Going Bad” & “Uptown Vibes” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, And CEO Van Jones Launch The Reform Alliance With Founding Partners

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Meek Mill  Performs “Going Bad” & “Uptown Vibes” On SNL

Meek Mill has already been making big moves this year both in and out of music, and on Saturday night, he reached a huge career milestone by performing on the Saturday Night Live stage for the very first time.

The rapper was joined by Fabolous as he performed “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes” for the live studio audience. Check out his debut SNL performance below:

