A Real Bravo Bash: Nearly 50 Housewives From EVERY Franchise Attend Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

On the (Bravo) party scene…

Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

Andy Cohen had an epic bash for the impending birth of his baby boy via surrogate.

The Bravo host/exec had a beautiful baby shower at The Palm Beverly Hills that brought out housewives from EVERY franchise; Beverly Hills, Orange County, Dallas, Potomac, Atlanta, New York, and New Jersey.

The bash which was organized and hosted by OGs Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Vicki Gunvalson (Real Housewives of Orange County), Ramona Singer (Real Housewives of New York City), NeNe Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey) included a “A Star Is Born” theme.

The color scheme was white and baby blue with gold accents and according to PEOPLE guests dined on Chinese chicken and lobster cobb salads, salmon with mango salsa, filet mignon, chicken paillard, grilled asparagus, fried potatoes, spinach and grilled polenta cakes with key lime pie, crème brûlée and chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

PEOPLE adds that nearly 50 Housewives from across seven franchises came in to party including LeeAnne Locken (Real Housewives of Dallas), Gizelle Bryant (Real Housewives of Potomac), Dorinda Medley (RHONY), Sonja Morgan (RHONY), Shannon Beador (RHOC), Tamra Judge (RHOC), Erika Girardi (RHOBH), Margaret Josephs (RHONJ), Dolores Catania (RHONJ), Lisa Rinna (RHOBH), Jackie Goldschneider (RHONJ), Brandi Redmond (RHOD), Stephanie Hollman (RHOD), Candiace Dillard (RHOP), Ashley Darby (RHOP), Karen Huger (RHOP), Gina Kirschenheiter (RHOC), Emily Simpson (RHOC), Kameron Westcott (RHOD), Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (RHOBH), Jennifer Aydin (RHONJ), Danielle Staub (RHONJ), Cynthia Bailey (RHOA), Robyn Dixon (RHOP), Denise Richards (RHOBH), Eva Marcille (RHOA) and more.

In a surprising twist, Phaedra Parks who’s missing this season on RHOA was in attendance. This is, of course, fueling rumors that she’ll be back (where she belongs) on RHOA.

The ladies apparently had a blast at the shower, so much so that they started dancing on tables and twerking.

Oh Cynthia, that twerk….

Now THIS looks like a good time.

More from Andy Cohen’s big Bravo baby shower on the flip.