St. Louis Police Officer Charged With Manslaughter After Fatally Shooting Fellow Cop During A Game

Officer Nathaniel Hendren has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after allegedly shooting a fellow officer during a game of Russian Roulette in his apartment. The 29-year old police officer was off-duty when the shooting occurred and Hendren was on-duty.

FOX 8 News reports:

Alix, Hendren and Hendren’s partner were playing with guns when Hendren produced a revolver. Hendren emptied the bullets from the revolver and put one of the bullets back inside the gun, spun the cylinder and fired the gun pointing away from Alix. The gun did not discharge. Alix took the gun and pulled the trigger while pointing at Hendren, but it did not fire. Hendren grabbed the gun back from Alix, pulled the trigger and this time it fired, striking Alix in the chest.

Hendren’s charges include involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.