Posthumous Preciousness: XXXTentacion’s Mother Announces Birth of His Son, Gekyume Onfroy

XXXTentacion’s Son Is Here

XXXTentacion’s son has officially arrived.

The late rapper’s son, Gekyume Onfroy, was born Saturday night. The mother of the child, Jenesis Sanchez, was expected to give birth sometime this week; She was only a couple months pregnant with Gekyume when the rapper was killed on June 18.

XXX’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, posted the news to her Instagram story last night. “Yume has finally arrived,” she wrote, paired with a baby emoji.

“Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means “a different state” or “next” universe of thought,” the family revealed in a statement. “XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first-born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love.”

Congrats to the fam on their new addition.