Jokes On Draco: Soulja Boy & His Grizzled Gucci Headband Get Spoofed On SNL [Video]

SNL Spoofs Soulja Boy

Saturday Night Live is really making an effort to keep up with the times — and what better way to show that you’re in the know than to spoof Big Draco. Cast member Chris Redd gave a hilarious Soulja Boy interpretation on Weekend Update and even announced his candidacy for the 2020 Presidential Election,

“Man I got to fix this. You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to run for President. Yeah. ‘Soulja Boy Crank That 2020.’ Obama? Obama? Man, that dude been stealing my bars. ‘Audacity of Hope?’ That’s Soulja. That’s me.”

Looks like Big Soulja did have the biggest comeback of the year.