Lil Uzi Vert Reportedly Pulls Out Of Rolling Loud Australia Performance For ‘Undisclosed Reasons’

Lil Uzi Vert No Longer Apart Of Rolling Loud Australia Lineup

Something’s not right with the 2019 Rolling Loud Australia lineup.

On Saturday, live music discovery app Whatslively reported that Lil Uzi Vert had pulled out of the event for “undisclosed reasons.” Though festival organizers did not announce the news to fans and attendees, their newly posted set schedule reflects the changes, with Uzi noticeably absent from any appearances:

ROLLING LOUD AUSTRALIA 2019 LET'S GO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3rmgVuX1Km — Rolling Loud Australia (@RollingLoudAU) January 26, 2019

As you can see from the new lineup and set times posted on Saturday, Lil Uzi Vert is no longer listed as a performer and neither is his previously collaborator Ski Mask the Slump God.

Whatslively also reported that Ski Mask was forced to scrap his appearance because of issues with his passport. Lil Uzi’s slot is going to be filled by Rae Sremmurd and a “special guest,” who is thought by many to be Gunna.

It has not yet been specified why Uzi decided to drop out of the inaugural festival, but it’s safe to assume that it has something to do with his recently announced retirement. In the beginning of the year, the Philadelphia rapper took to his Instagram page claiming he had deleted all of his material and that he was “done” with music.

“I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with Music,” he wrote on his Insta-Stories at the time. “I deleted everything. I wanna be normal … I wanna wake up in 2013. You are free.”

Just this past Tuesday, Uzi shared another Instagram story that gave fans a little hope: “Wish I still could go to the studio,” he wrote over a photo of himself, “just reminiscing.”

The public still isn’t really clear on why Uzi doesn’t want to make music right now, but everyone is just hoping he makes his way back to the studio soon.