Yeah Aight: Blueface And YG Come Together For A “Thotiana” Remix [Video]

Blueface Taps YG For A “Thotiana” Remix And Music Video

Blueface is definitely the hottest rapper out of California right now, so it only makes sense that the Famous Cryp would get some help from one of the most famous Bloods for his latest music video.

YG appears with Blueface on the new remix to “Thotiana,” along with an energetic visual for the new track. Peep the new music video, directed by Cole Bennett, below: