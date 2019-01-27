Hold The Mayo: Michael B. Jordan Spotted Film Festival Flirting With Brown-Skinned Banger Kiki Layne
Michael B. Jordan And Kiki Layne Get Flirtatious At Sundance Film Festival
From what we are hearing, Michael B. Jordan has been avoiding any snow at the Sundance Film Festival this year… In fact, one onlooker told PEOPLE reporters that the
CREED II’ star 31, and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ star Kiki Layne, 27, looked very into one another at the Tao nightclub pop-up Friday night.
“Michael and Kiki were super flirty all night,” the onlooker tells PEOPLE. “He spent literally all night talking and focused on her.”
Jordan arrived with an entourage around 11:30 p.m., when he was escorted to a table, the insider explained. There, the actor partied with Gerard Butler, 49, before turning his attention to Layne at the pop up, where guests drank Casamigos.
Near the end of the night, Jordan “left the club first and she followed,” the source says.
Sounds like a great party to us. Do you think what happens in Park City will stay in Park City — or has Mike finally met his match?
