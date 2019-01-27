Hold The Mayo: Michael B. Jordan Spotted Film Festival Flirting With Brown-Skinned Banger Kiki Layne

From what we are hearing, Michael B. Jordan has been avoiding any snow at the Sundance Film Festival this year… In fact, one onlooker told PEOPLE reporters that the

CREED II’ star 31, and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ star Kiki Layne, 27, looked very into one another at the Tao nightclub pop-up Friday night.

“Michael and Kiki were super flirty all night,” the onlooker tells PEOPLE. “He spent literally all night talking and focused on her.”

Jordan arrived with an entourage around 11:30 p.m., when he was escorted to a table, the insider explained. There, the actor partied with Gerard Butler, 49, before turning his attention to Layne at the pop up, where guests drank Casamigos.

Near the end of the night, Jordan “left the club first and she followed,” the source says.