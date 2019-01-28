Tweet Talks Retreating Away From The Industry, Strained Daughter Relationship And Missy Elliott Being Her “Guardian Angel” [Video]

Finding: Tweet

BET is back with their Finding series, this time with singer Tweet. In the 30 minute episode, Tweet details her rise to fame. It was no smooth ride –– but it did include building blocks from Jodeci’s DeVante, partying with Whitney Houston, and a life-saving friendship with Missy Elliott. Tweet also explains why it took her 10 plus year to get back into the studio and why her relationship with her daughter was strained.

