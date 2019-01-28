Hollyweird Woes: Tiffany Haddish Swears Off Fake AF Friends Who Disappeared After Disastrous NYE Show

Tiffany Haddish Cuts Off Fake Friends

Now that headlines about Tiffany Haddish bombing at her standup show on New Year’s Eve have circulated, she seems to be having a hard time locating her “real” friends. The outspoken comic has gotten public praise from everyone from Oprah to Jada Pinkett. Despite the adoration, the 39-year-old recently announced in a tweet that she’s cutting folks off she thought were friends.

“Yesterday I learned that people that say “they care about you or they got your back” only mean that when they think it benefits them, I am done with a lot of y’all.”

Although Tiffany didn’t specify exactly why she was feeling alone during this time, it’s easy to guess why. She’s been the subject of public scrutiny after she allegedly showed up tipsy to perform standup to a sold-out crowd in Miami on NYE and bombed.

Tiffany also says the dead weight she is cutting off is for a good reason. She won’t need it once she recovers from recent criticism.

“Everybody can’t go where I am going. So Goodbye and know I will always Love you but just from somewhere else.”

Previously, Kevin Hart and Ricky Smiley defended Tiffany in interviews. Do you think that Tiffany’s NYE disaster is REALLY affecting her friendships?