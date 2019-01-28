Sweet Maternal Savage: Kehlani Had A Peachy Baby Shower Where She Revealed The Name Of Her Unborn Seed [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
It almost baby time for Kehlani! The “Sweet Sexy Savage” singer just had her baby shower over the weekend, meaning she’s almost ready to pop. Kehlani was accompanied by her baby daddy, Javaughn, and close friends at the peach and yellow themed celebration.

Other guests at the Bel Aire baby shower included her longtime manager David Ali, singer SZA and Syd from The Internet. Kehlani’s manager actually put together the shindig in her honor. Doesn’t she look glowy???

Kehlani actually revealed the name of her baby girl at the baby shower. Hit the flip to see what her name is!

“Adeya Nomi” was written on her cake. How cute! More after the flip.

cute baby coming 👶🏽 💕

