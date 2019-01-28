Sweet Maternal Savage: Kehlani Had A Peachy Baby Shower Where She Revealed The Name Of Her Unborn Seed [Photos]
It almost baby time for Kehlani! The “Sweet Sexy Savage” singer just had her baby shower over the weekend, meaning she’s almost ready to pop. Kehlani was accompanied by her baby daddy, Javaughn, and close friends at the peach and yellow themed celebration.
Other guests at the Bel Aire baby shower included her longtime manager David Ali, singer SZA and Syd from The Internet. Kehlani’s manager actually put together the shindig in her honor. Doesn’t she look glowy???
Kehlani actually revealed the name of her baby girl at the baby shower. Hit the flip to see what her name is!
“Adeya Nomi” was written on her cake. How cute! More after the flip.
View this post on Instagram
Talk about GLOWING!!😩😍@Kehlani Swipe left so see all the amazing details of this sweet #babyshower! we were in charge of dessert table/ candy buffet & party favors 😍 teamwork makes the dream work! Big thanks to my girls at the shop for helping me put this all together! @lexiscreations25 @bakerlifee @alicia.lopez0013 + my boo @marleyraepapa & my sissy @indiga for helping me with delivery/set up! @roubikpartyplanning always having my back with last min table rentals & their amazing FRUIT CART! Lastly, So much fun working with you ladies to make this day possible! @chelseaadavis_ @nickyparks.. @itsdavidali let’s do it again 😝#breescakes #kehlani #babyshower #vibes
View this post on Instagram
Today we celebrated a queen! Congrats @kehlani! Can’t wait to meet your little princess. @itsdavidali Thanks for letting us be a part of such a special celebration! ❤️ #kehlani #breescakes #babyshower #sweets #desserts #desserttable #la #losangeles #bakery #reseda More pix to come. . Desserts & Cakes by US (of course 😝) Bulk candy from @swttoothbuffets perfect balloons by @michellerogers_styling
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Authenticity, artistry, vulnerability, motherhood and whole lot of love!! — So glad I can serve and support you @kehlani. I truly love you and little mama to come. Thank you for allowing me to join your tribe; for seeing me and allowing me to see you. — @sza outside of celebrating fine ass pregnant Kehlani, you made my whole entire evening. Thank you for being a beautiful reflection of me and my girls. You’re so dope and I’m here to honor you in any capacity you see fit. — @syd look you brilliant creature.. just girl crushing on you and pole dancing to all your songs. You make me feel sexy! 🤷🏾♀️👀 — #hellaqueerbutstraightashell #lovingmyselfandthoseapartofme #mswrightsway #comeonbabykehlani #ijustlovethemsomuch #iwanttocuddleeveryonenow #ughiwantanotherbaby #shesjustpregnantglowingsogood #kehlani #syd #sza #babyshower 😭😍😍
