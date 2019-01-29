From The Free To The Fiscally Irresponsible: Atlanta Super Bowl Events

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

For the ballers AND the brokies! Super Bowl LIII Events Super Bowl LIII is here and Atlanta’s packed to the brim with events. They vary from super exclusive celebrity bashes with high prices to FREE fun the family can enjoy. You don’t have to break the bank trying to enjoy Super Bowl, but if you feel like stunting and popping bottles with your favorite celebs we’ve got you too. Plan to leave that Airbnb you dropped $2,000 on at least two hours in advance so you’ll have time to painfully sit through standstill ATL Traffic. It should all be worth it though when you’re at the club exceptionally close to Meek Mill in that lace front he hates so much. Right? Right! Check out Super Bowl LIII events on the flip.

Super Bowl Live Jermaine Dupri’s blessed the city with Super Bowl Live, FREE concerts going on all week at Centennial Olympic Park. They vary from country music to Monica to old school ATL acts like Kilo Ali and the Ghost Town DJs(Yeek!). Check out the performers and dates below. Thursday 1/31 – Country & Rock : 4 p.m.: Lyn Avenue

6 p.m.: Tyler Tritt

7 p.m.: Hero the Band

8:30 p.m.: Craig Campbell Friday 2/1 – Pop & EDM: 3 p.m.: Super Bowl LIVE Happy Hour, Seed & Feed Marching Band

5 p.m.: Leah Culver

6 p.m.: The Jacks

7 p.m.: Hearty Har

8 p.m.: Heroes X Villains

9 p.m.: ATLiens Saturday 2/2 – Hip Hop: 11:30 a.m.: “Around the NFL” (NFL Podcast)

12:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech Pep Band

1 p.m.: Team (TBD) Fan Rally

2:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech Drum Line

3 p.m. Team (TBD) Fan Rally

5 p.m.: Kelechi

7 p.m.: Monica

8 p.m.: DJ Smurf & So So Def All-Stars MC Shy D, Raheem the Dream, Kilo Ali, Playa Poncho, Deuce, DJ Kizzy Rock, KP & Envyi, DJ Taz, Freak Nasty, 12 Gauge, Tag Team, Ghost Town DJ’s, Lathun



Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest By contrast to JD’s free Super Bowl concerts, you can take a beating to your wallet with the 2019 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Acts include Migos, Cardi, B, Bruno Mars, Lil Baby Ludacris and more at ATL’s State Farm Arena. Buy tickets HERE.

Another freebie, our Radio One family’s having a Big Game Party with Eva Marcille that you DON’T wanna miss. “Please make yourself available for Radio One’s BIG GAME PARTY on Thursday, January 31, 2018. This is an event you do not want to miss! Presented by Tito’s Vodka, the event is bound to set the vibe for the Big Game Weekend, and welcome newcomers to the beautiful city of Atlanta.”

FREE TICKETS

#SuperBowl surprise: FREE admission to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights! https://t.co/NcRvgGRHSO 🙌 #wSB53 pic.twitter.com/l89MTI7oVg — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 29, 2019 National Center for Civil and Human Rights If you have kids or if you’re in Atlanta to actually get some culture and not just blow Super Bowl infused hookah smoke on Snapchat, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights has FREE public admission. In a move that could be a Pepsi-induced Super Bowl troll, Coca-Cola made the announcement Thursday. Mind you, the museum is right around the corner from Centennial where Super Bowl Live is taking place.

🚨SHAQ’S FUN HOUSE OFFICIAL TRAILER 🚨 Only 8️⃣ days till @SHAQSFUNHOUSE which means I had to hit up my lineup to make sure they all got their RSVP's…first up @diplo 📞🔥 Only a few tickets left: https://t.co/wn7STkFOvr pic.twitter.com/ONURC7gwea — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 24, 2019 Shaq’s Fun House If you’re balling this weekend, you can check out Shaq’s Fun House with The Migos, T-Pain, Tiesto and more. WHERE: The Battery at SunTrust Park WHEN: Friday, Feb. 1 TIME: 9 p.m. EST TICKETS

$420 (general admission)

$550 (Shaq meet and greet)

$1,180 (VIP)

$26,500 (VIP Table for 10)

CashColorCannabis Podcast Taping This one’s obviously NOT for the kids. The CashColorCannabis podcast has a live taping featuring Ryan Stewart of the 2 Live Stews Friday, February 1. “CashColorCannabis Podcast host Mehka King will be recording a special episode of the podcast from the Georgia Hemp Co. store in Sandy Springs. Complimentary drinks courtesy of Southern Edge Sweet Tea flavored vodka and CBD hemp pre-roll samples. Special guest for the night, former Detroit Lion and co-host of “The 2 Live Stews” show, Ryan Stewart. Come out February 1st from 6p-8p, and watch a special taping of the show and introduce yourself to one of the premier CBD stores in the state. CashColorCannabis “A higher level of conversation” Admission is FREE.

Coming to Atlanta on February 2nd: SI's Saturday Night Lights Party, featuring @SnoopDogg and @LilTunechi. Get your tickets today! https://t.co/hhPoKoq5Zn https://t.co/owtTvYMQo5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 24, 2019 Sports Illustrated Party Like Lil Wayne? Have at least $500 to spare? Then check him and Snoop Dogg out at the Sports Illustrated party Saturday. WHERE: College Football Hall of Fame

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 2

TIME: 9 p.m. EST TICKETS

$500 (general admission)

$1,000 (VIP Field Pass)

$15,000 (VIP Table for 10)

Super Dope: A Virtual Reality Experience Dopeaholics, the makers of the Make America Dope Again apparel, is hosting a FREE party at Atlanta’s Revery Virtual Reality Bar Wednesday, January 30. “***SUPER BOWL WEEK PRE-GAME*** ***7:00 PM – 10:00 PM*** ***21 & UP*** ***YOUR DOPE + OUR DOPE*** ***COMPLIMENTARY HORS D’OEUVRES*** ***FREE VR PLAY*** ***FREE DOPE*** ***FREE WITH RSVP*** CURATED BY DOPEAHOLICS SCORE BY DJ T LEWIS #MAKEAMERICADOPEAGAIN *FOR PRIVATE VR ROOM RESERVATIONS: EMAIL: info@dopeaholics.com” TICKETS

Rolling Stone Party This is a big one. One of the most anticipated parties is the Rolling Stone party at the city’s Goat Farm. General admission starts at $848, VIP admission starts at $1,074. If you’re really down to rub elbows with Ludacris, Young Thug, and others, get your tickets HERE.