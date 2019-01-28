Wakanda Forever! Black Panther Makes SAG Awards History With ‘Outstanding Performance By A Cast’ Win

Black excellence…

Black Panther Wins Outstanding Performance By A Cast At The 2019 SAG Awards

Black Panther made history at last night’s 2019 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

The Marvel film became the first superhero movie to take home the night’s biggest honor; Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture’ beating out A Star Is Born, BlacKKKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians.

T’Challa himself Chadwick Boseman accepted the award and gave a beautiful speech on the beauty of making the film with a mostly black cast.

“To be young, gifted & Black,” said Boseman. We all know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, there’s not a stage for you to be featured on,” Boseman said. “We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above.” “And that is what we went to work with every day because we knew, not that we would be around during awards season and that it would make a billion dollars, but we knew we had something special that we wanted to give the world.” “We knew we could create a world that exemplified a world that we knew we wanted to see. We knew we had something that we wanted to give.”

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭 Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

The Wakandans also posed for a super dope video backstage.

The win is sparking buzz that Black Panther really might just take home the coveted Best Picture win at the Academy Awards.

Do YOU think Black Panther will win an Oscar???