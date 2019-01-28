Walking Green Bean Casserole Dish YesJulz Dropped A Racist A$$ Freestyle And Got Tossed In The Dumpster

YesJulz Dragged For Horrible Bars

YesJulz has been widely clowned across the entire internet just about every time she opens her mouth. She is the patron saint of culture vultures who keeps getting co-signed by black artists for no reason whatsoever. She stayed out of the dragging as of late so she was clearly feeling herself. That’s why she hopped on the radio (Soulja Boy in tow) and rapped about how she’s donating to communities while “blacks” kill each other.

Really?

Word?

Not only does she sound like trash but the actual words are trash and her clapping on the 1 and 3 a$$ needs to go somewhere. Really.

.@Yesjulz did all that white crying after catching heat for saying the n-word, only to show up and say "Because my ass is fat and my skin ain’t black, I’m a vulture catcher. Yet they never do nothing and they never give back. They keep killing blacks.” And @souljaboy cosigning. — 🌹 FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) January 27, 2019

In the meantime, enjoy this dragging.