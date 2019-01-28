Witching While Black: Rachel True Blasts Conventions For Booking Her White Co Stars From ‘The Craft’ And Excluding Her

Rachel True Gets Snubbed From “The Craft” Reunions Seemingly Over Race

“The Craft” is a classic coming of age story about 4 witches, so why is the obviously Black witch snubbed from the conventions?

Rachel True is asking that question out loud on Twitter because frankly, she’s TIRED. The actress says that conventions have been booking her costars from “The Craft” movie left and right and not even dialing her number. This is odd since she gets an equal amount of screen time, and is just as important to the film as the other women.

Rachel started off her thread of tweets with, “I think it’s interesting these conventions are booking Neve, Fairuza &, Robin all together, but excluding me. Sounds about white.” Hmmm. Sounds pathetic to us too, Rachel.

Kinda like the press junkets back in the day for the film. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) January 26, 2019

I’m not calling out any one convention in particular because it’s more than one & they don’t realize the casual racism to the choice. So if you attend those sorts of things let them know.. especially if you’re white, I guess. — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) January 26, 2019

One mo thing-

A Hollywood lifetime of sucking up racist aggressions, micro & macro while white actors insisted right up until Dump took office that racism was over… takes a toll, I’m fucking tired as fuck some days. — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) January 26, 2019

Just to be clear, this isn’t the first time since True has experienced racism in Hollyweird. She recalls being snubbed over twenty years ago, when the cast presented at the MTV Movie Awards, and she sat in the audience in awe. She was also not invited to press junkets for the film. Fast forward to recently, her costar Fairuza had to clue her into what was happening.

Btw, I brought up awards show etc, because being left out of these events didn’t just hurt ego, it had a direct effect on POC actors pocket books & public profiles & level of celebrity. — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) January 26, 2019

In case you were wondering, reps at the convention Rachel spoke of saw her tweets and used them as a weapon to excuse her from the event altogether. WTF????

Here the conventions response… they weren’t going to book me anyways.. now they’re saying it’s because I spoke up. pic.twitter.com/SN8tvNwNVH — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) January 26, 2019

Rachel doesn’t appear to be pressed at all, just tired of it all. She further explained why she chose to speak up about it in this IG live video, linked below. She reveals she made 1/4 of what her costars made for the movie.

Moving forward, True says she’s taking a break from acting to finish a book, just to break away from the toxic industry. She is expected to appear in a series called “Better Things” on FX this coming spring.

We’re rooting for you, Rachel!