Witching While Black: Rachel True Blasts Conventions For Booking Her White Co Stars From ‘The Craft’ And Excluding Her
Rachel True Gets Snubbed From “The Craft” Reunions Seemingly Over Race
“The Craft” is a classic coming of age story about 4 witches, so why is the obviously Black witch snubbed from the conventions?
Rachel True is asking that question out loud on Twitter because frankly, she’s TIRED. The actress says that conventions have been booking her costars from “The Craft” movie left and right and not even dialing her number. This is odd since she gets an equal amount of screen time, and is just as important to the film as the other women.
Rachel started off her thread of tweets with, “I think it’s interesting these conventions are booking Neve, Fairuza &, Robin all together, but excluding me. Sounds about white.” Hmmm. Sounds pathetic to us too, Rachel.
Just to be clear, this isn’t the first time since True has experienced racism in Hollyweird. She recalls being snubbed over twenty years ago, when the cast presented at the MTV Movie Awards, and she sat in the audience in awe. She was also not invited to press junkets for the film. Fast forward to recently, her costar Fairuza had to clue her into what was happening.
In case you were wondering, reps at the convention Rachel spoke of saw her tweets and used them as a weapon to excuse her from the event altogether. WTF????
Rachel doesn’t appear to be pressed at all, just tired of it all. She further explained why she chose to speak up about it in this IG live video, linked below. She reveals she made 1/4 of what her costars made for the movie.
Moving forward, True says she’s taking a break from acting to finish a book, just to break away from the toxic industry. She is expected to appear in a series called “Better Things” on FX this coming spring.
We’re rooting for you, Rachel!
