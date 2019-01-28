Stop The Domestic Violence: R. Kelly Accused Of Attacking 19-Year-Old Girl For Looking At Another Man

R. Kelly Allegedly Became Violent With Teen Girl For Looking At Men

R. Kelly ain’t s#!t.

We really don’t need further evidence of that fact, but here it is anyway. According to TMZ, Kelly is being accused of violently attacking the 19-year-old girl he was “dating” back in 2017.

Remember young girl Halle Calhoun? We reported on the singer’s dalliances with her back in 2016 when he brought the teenager with him to party at an Atlanta nightclub. Well friends of Halle say that Kelly grabbed her around the neck and threw her into a wall for allegedly looking at another man at his concert. This incident was said to be witnessed by both Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary.

Two other violent incidents are also said to have taken place after Halle allegedly looked at a group of men leaving a hotel. It’s reported that Kelly slapped Halle for this.

Folks near R. Kelly refute these allegations with the worst defense ever. Let his cronies tell it, Robert is non-violent and if he DID slap Halle then someone would have recorded it and sold the video. Like we said worst defense ever.

Halle is no longer with Kelly, she is home and dating rapper Rocko.

We can’t wait to pop a bottle of champagne when R. Kelly goes to jail.