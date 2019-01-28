Chupala, Gringo Viejo: Xenophobic Tom Brokaw Esta Debajo Fuego For Saying Latinx Folks Need To Learn English [Video]

Tom Brokaw Slammed For Xenophobic Comments About Hispanic People

Tom Brokaw trotted his withering a$$ out to sit on a Meet The Press panel this weekend where he made some unbelievably white comments about how Latinx people should carry themselves in America. He was attempting to explain why conservatives are so xenophobic but it sounds like he was just telling on himself.

Peep the footages, as Cardi would say:

We also happen to believe that its time for Tom to assimilate into shutting the f**k up.