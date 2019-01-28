Peep The Pure Comedy Scene That Was Deleted From Tiffany Haddish And Tika Sumpter’s Comedy ‘Nobody’s Fool’ [VIDEO]

Nobody’s Fool Arrives On Digital January 29

If you missed ‘Nobody’s Fool’ when it was in theatres, you’re in for a special treat. The Tyler Perry film arrives on digital January 29th, 2019 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD February 12 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. To celebrate we’re sharing one of the special deleted scenes that are included in the digital and blu-ray combo pack.

Check it out below:

Funny stuff right. This was definitely one of our favorite Tyler Perry movies. You’re in for more fun if you pick up a copy for the crib. Digital and Blu-ray Combo Pack releases are loaded with more than an hour of wildly funny bonus material including an outrageous gag reel, over 20 minutes of deleted, extended and alternate scenes not seen in theaters, a special introduction by Tyler Perry and Tiffany Haddish, and nine hilarious featurettes.

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

Trying to get back on her feet, wild child Tanya (Haddish, Girls Trip) looks to her buttoned-up sister Danica (Tika Sumpter, Ride Along) to get her life together. As these polar opposites hilariously collide, Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life — including her online romance — may not be what it seems. With the aid of her eccentric mother (comedy legend Whoopi Goldberg), Tanya will do whatever it takes to help…even if it means completely blowing up her sister’s life! Omari Hardwick (Power) and Amber Riley (Glee) also star in this side-splittingly funny hit.

*Here’s A List Of Bonus Content Included:

o Introduction by Tyler Perry & Tiffany Haddish – A special message from the writer/director and the star of Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool.

o Deleted, Extended & Alternate Scenes – Over 20 minutes of even more outrageous footage you didn’t see in theaters!

o Gag Reel – Enjoy more laughs with this side-splittingly funny gag reel.

o 9 Hilarious Featurettes:

* Tale of Two Sisters – Find out how the movie’s two sisters clash and collide with hilariously disastrous results.

* The Legend and the Star – Comedy icon Whoopi Goldberg discusses her hilarious role as the mother of two polar opposite sisters.

* Mocha Latte Extra Laughs – Laugh along as Omari Hardwick’s character battles it out in a catastrophic love triangle!

* I’m Just Trusting Tyler Perry – Watch Tyler Perry in action on set.

* She Ready or Not: Here Comes the Wedding Crasher – Go inside the laugh-out-loud funny scene where Tanya crashes her sister’s ex-boyfriend’s wedding!

* Bring the Funny – Catch up on the hilarious scene where Tiffany Haddish’s character is fresh out of jail.

* Breakfast with Tiffany – You heard it here first: Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick and Amber Riley give the scoop behind-the-scenes of Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool.

* “Something New From Tyler Perry” Perfume – Watch this side-splittingly funny faux commercial for Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool.

* “Catfished” Perfume with Outtakes – Enjoy this hysterical fake commercial for Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool with Tiffany Haddish.

