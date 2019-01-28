Who Looked More Bangin’ At The SAG Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Danai and Lupita

Source: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix / Getty

Seen on the scene…

2019 SAG Awards Best Dressed

The 2019 SAG Awards took place last night at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and brought out some of Hollywood’s brightest and most beautiful.

Spotted on the red carpet was “Grown-ish” goddess Yara Shahidi who sparkled in a Fendi couture catsuit and brought her mother as her date…

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

as well as Wakandan (winner) Angela Bassett who wore a  plunging Georges Chakra dress and Kimberly McDonald earrings.

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Other beauties spotted on the carpet were “Black Panther” stars Lupita Nyong’o who donned braids and a custom-made Vera Wang blazer with bustier details…

 

Source: Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / Getty

 

and Danai Gurira who looked ethereal in Ralph & Russo.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Other standouts included actress Ryan Michelle Bathe who perfectly complimented her hubby Sterling K. Brown’s look…

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

 

 

Laverne Cox…

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

 

and actress Sydelle Noel.

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

Source: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images For Turner / Getty

Hellooooo Aja!

More photos on the flip.

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

 

