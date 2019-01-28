Who Looked More Bangin’ At The SAG Awards?

Seen on the scene…

2019 SAG Awards Best Dressed

The 2019 SAG Awards took place last night at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and brought out some of Hollywood’s brightest and most beautiful.

Spotted on the red carpet was “Grown-ish” goddess Yara Shahidi who sparkled in a Fendi couture catsuit and brought her mother as her date…

as well as Wakandan (winner) Angela Bassett who wore a plunging Georges Chakra dress and Kimberly McDonald earrings.

Other beauties spotted on the carpet were “Black Panther” stars Lupita Nyong’o who donned braids and a custom-made Vera Wang blazer with bustier details…

and Danai Gurira who looked ethereal in Ralph & Russo.

Other standouts included actress Ryan Michelle Bathe who perfectly complimented her hubby Sterling K. Brown’s look…

Laverne Cox…

and actress Sydelle Noel.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’???

Hellooooo Aja!

