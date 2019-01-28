Whyyy??? Student Dies After Eating Five Days Old Left-Out Pasta

AJ suffered both these symptoms but just brushed them off as regular food poisoning reactions. He drunk plenty of water with no medication to relieve his symptoms. Unfortunately, the toxins from the bacteria made his liver go into failure, causing him to die in his sleep.
His body was found eleven hours later by his “worried” parents who were concerned because he didn’t wake up for his college course.
The devastating incident was explained by Dr. Bernard, a licensed practitioner who studies and brings light to bizarre medical cases on his YouTube channel.
“Many people eat pasta, or any other form of noodles, that are leftover for a day or two and they’re fine,” he said. “Be careful of food left out for more than a few hours. If the food smells funny, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”
You can watch Dr. Bernard’s commentary in the clip below.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.