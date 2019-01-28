Whyyy??? Student Dies After Eating Five Days Old Left-Out Pasta

A Typical Meal Turns Deadly

Who would have thought a simple food mistake could cost someone’s life.

One student in Belgium thought they were doing the least when they left some pasta out on the kitchen counter for five days. The 20-year-old ate the leftover spaghetti with tomato sauce, and though the move wasn’t completely sanitary, surely he wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

According to news.com.au, the student, known as AJ, became gravely ill and went to bed trying to sleep the sickness off.

The next morning he was found dead in his bed by his parents.

An autopsy proved the cause of death was food poisoning set on by a bacteria called bacillus cereus. According to the Food Standards Authority, bacillus cereus is a spore forming bacteria that creates toxins, causing diarrhea and vomiting.