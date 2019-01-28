Here’s What Happened When Beyerntsay Popped Up At Madea’s Farewell Tour

IM YELLING BLJWDBDIPBJOBWDODW THIS WOMAN IS ALL OF US pic.twitter.com/9jrCe7yvQL — beysus (@beygency) January 27, 2019

Beyonce Pops Up On Madea & Shatters Twitter

By now, you’ve probably squinted at Queen Bey popping up at Madea’s Farewell Tour and wondered whyyy it happened. Yea, us too until we remembered that she’s endearingly country and loves her some Tyler Perry which shined through in pics and sparked hilarious hysteria across Twitter.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Queen Bey popping up at Madea’s Farewell Tour on the flip.