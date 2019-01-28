It’s A Doggy Dog World: Cameras Capture Cute Canines Cavorting At The Beach For Photobook

“Dogs On The Beach” Is An Adorable Photobook

These photos were just too precious to pass up! You’re looking at images from the new book “Dogs on the Beach” by photographer Lara Jo Regan, which is published by Myth and Matter Media.

Our favorite just might be this British Bulldog — Goose. So cute right?

Here’s a description of the contents:

The adorable images show Goldendoodles, Derby and Teddy, each sporting sunglasses and blue mohawks splashing around in the water, Labrador, Fred, catching the waves during a doggy surf lesson and glamourous Chihuahua crosses, Dizzie and Dottie, strutting along the sand in eye-catching bikinis. Other hilarious shots show Boxer, Tom Tom, intently watching the rollercoasters at a seaside amusement park and British Bulldog, Goose, lazily flopped on top of some sandcastles in a Hawaiian style shirt, whilst a gang of canines race towards the sunset.

Hit the flip for more precious pups