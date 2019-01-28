Hellurrrr Hive! Beyoncé, Hubby Hov, Mama Tina And More Attend “Madea’s Farewell Tour”

Beyoncé Posts About Attending “Madea’s Farewell Tour”

Beyoncé had a busy weekend in L.A. The superstar singer posted up a series of photos wearing a pearl embellished red velvet blazer dress and matching boots and a Chanel bag. The photo below showcases Bey making a kiss face at a framed photo of Tyler Perry, dressed as Madea.

Turns out Bey brought her squad, including her hubby Hov and her mom Tina Lawson, to see “Madea’s Farewell Tour” while the show was in Los Angeles.

Of course Tyler Perry reposted the same image.

