Ex-Friends? NeNe Says She ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Tanya’s Man—But Is She #RHOA Reconciling With Kenya?

So nasty and so rude…

NeNe Leakes Speaks On Tanya Sam Shade On RHOA

NeNe is speaking out on the RHOA shade she sent Tanya Sam’s way. If you watched Sunday’s episode then you saw the RHOA OG dismiss the newbie while on their trip to Japan after Tanya took offense to a comment NeNe made about her boo Paul.

After a fortune hinted that Tanya would marry her longtime love, NeNe casually said; “You may marry somebody else.”

That apparently offended Tanya and shade ensued leaving Tanya in tears and NeNe harshly telling her that she didn’t give a “F**” about her relationship.

“I don’t give a F about your situation,” said NeNe.

Now NeNe’s doubling down on her statements on Watch What Happens Live and reiterating that while she “loves them”, she doesn’t care about Tanya and Paul’s personal life.

“I’m her friend and I’m a shoulder for her to cry on,” said NeNe. “I don’t really care what her and Paul are doing. It’s not anything bad.”

Now that’s not very nice. If you’re someone’s “friend” why wouldn’t you care about their relationship???

NeNe also spoke on former RHOA star Kenya Moore and answered a fan question about a possible reconciliation between them.

According to NeNe, Kenya tried to cause problems between them for publicity, but despite that, the door is open for reconciliation for her. She also added that she’s reconciled with Phaedra Parks too.

“I’m not sure where Kenya and I went left, it was an all strategic move on her behalf,” said NeNe. “The door is open for Kenya and Phaedra.”

NeNe’s reaaaaally pushing Phaedra these days. Remember when she came to NeNe’s birthday party and NeNe said she was “the “best gift”???

It’s pretty obvious that we’ll get to see the Southern Belle next season. Riiight?