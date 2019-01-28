Bye Bye Baldie? Is Tamar Braxton Headed Back To Baltimore After “Big Brother” Beefing With Lolo Jones?

Tamar Braxton May Be Leaving Big Brother House After Arguing With Lolo Jones

This weekend, rumors were rumbling that Lolo Jones had been kicked out of the Big Brother house after clips were shared online showing her have a headed exchange with Tamar Braxton. It was even rumored that Jones slapped the visor off Braxton’s face, but fans claim the live feed was cut before airing the footage of the alleged fight.

Watch what was shown:

According to Entertainment Tonight reports, the drama kicked off after Kato Kaelin won the latest challenge and won Head of Household status. This led to the rest of the housemates volleying for position to avoid the next chopping block. During a 4:30 a.m. conversation, Braxton tried telling Jones and Natalie Eva Marie that Dina Lohan was the person who voted against the group during the eviction of Jonathan Bennett on Friday’s episode, but she managed to greatly irritate Jones instead.

“I’ve had growing frustrations with Tamar because every day Tamar is mad at someone,” Jones said. “I’m starting to feel like a punching bag and it’s exhausting.”

As the argument escalated, Jones used the B word — which drove Tamar to the edge. After a little yelling and some aggressive movements Braxton eventually left the room and began packing bags to go home — because she says she doesn’t fight people.

At that point, Jones opted to apologize, admitting she was frustrated because she was just trying to communicate about her conversation with Lohan.

“I don’t want you to leave,” Jones told Braxton. “I want to be your friend but I definitely handled that wrong. I’m sorry.”

Tamar ultimately accepted Lolo’s apology and hugged it out with her, opting to stay instead of leave but a number of viewers vented on social media that the show had edited out all the good parts of the fight.

At the show’s conclusion, Kato nominated Tamar and Dina Lohan to be on the next chopping block.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Will you be watching?