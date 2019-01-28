Gross: Maleficent MAGA Mongers Write “Don’t Tip Immigrants!” On Waitress’ Check

Restaurant Owner Condemns The Incident In Viral Social Media Post

The MAGA specimens of the world interrupted fine dining once again with their racist sentiments.

According to the New York Daily News, one server received a written message on the back of her check reading “Don’t tip immigrants!”

The New Jersey restaurant owner Santiago Orosco was shocked when the waiter showed him the note. “I felt for her,” he said. “She was very distraught. Very hurt by it.”

The whole incident went down at Under the Moon Cafe in Bordentown.

Orosco explained in a Facebook post that the message came from a 40-something couple who were initially friendly about the restaurant. He said they seemed to love the ambiance of the spot and they “raved about the food, the decor and the service.”

However, this all flipped when they overheard a conversation between their server and a colleague in Spanish.

“While our server was closing out for the evening and reconciling sales receipts, she noticed that these customers had written a note on the back of their bill stating, “DON’T TIP IMMIGRANTS,” Orosco wrote on FB. “I can only assume that they heard our American multilingual server speak Spanish to another employee. I am utterly shocked at this blatant ignorance.”

Orosco and the server received a wave of support on social media on Sunday. Some people even stopped by to leave money for the server’s tip.

Meanwhile, Orosco blasted the racist customers, saying, “What they did was very cowardly. At least voice it and show your face. But writing a note and then hiding it and running out the door is very cowardly, and I don’t support that.”

Orosco went on to say that he’s a “proud immigrant” from Argentina who has owned the restaurant that he founded for 13 years. “Immigrants are part of this society. It’s a reality for America,” he said. “We’re a melting pot. People have to be a little more accepting of this.”

Orosco said he came to the U.S. legally, but he understands people who don’t have the means to do so. He said for some people, the legal way is “not an option for them.” He continued, “They’re so desperate to have a better life. They don’t walk 3,000 miles with a toddler on their shoulders because they have a disease, or are criminals, or belong to a freaking gang bang or whatever it’s called.”

The server who the couple didn’t want to tip isn’t even an immigrant. Her parents moved from Uruguay 30 years ago, according to Orosco, and she is an American who just happens to be multilingual.

But you know how racists do.

Don’t know sh**.