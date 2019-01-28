Alexa, Play ‘Heard It All Before:’ Amber Rose Shared THIS Sweet & Recycled Message About New Boyfriend AE

Amber Rose Shares Message About New Boyfriend, AE

We’re not going to lie Amber Rose and her new boyfriend are cute or whatever—but when she hit Instagram last night to gush about the Def Jam exec, we couldn’t help but feel a bit of…deja vu. Posting a photo of her new man, Muva poured her heart out, but we could’ve sworn she’d basically said the same things about her ex 21 Savage not too long ago.

“He thinks he soooo cute! 🙄😒 He really is tho 😩🤗😍 and sweet, smart, talented, charismatic and overall just an amazing man,” she captioned the pic of her handsome doppleganger.

Muva knows she has a habit of falling in love all willy nilly, with a side of let’s go PDA crazy for the ‘gram…peep the next part of her message:

“In the past I’ve used the words ‘best friend’ very loosely while speaking of my ex’s but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND!,” she wrote. “We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me. He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships….. Me always apologizing for things I had no business apologizing for, being gaslighted, manipulated and mentally abused 😔 I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again.”

When TheShadeRoom reposted the photo, people were quick quick to call Amber out.

“I mean amber u always say these exact things about all your men !! Try being more private in your relationship there’s a reason u fall so deep in love and it never works,” @jenntheboss commented. “Where are his eyebrows?,” @domdiva_ wondered out loud. “What happened w/ 21,” another fan asked. “She loves everyone n writes paragraphs about every guy NEXTTTT,” @pinkjuicy_ noticed.

I mean…no shade, but can you spot the lie? See her full message below and let us know if you too are over Muva’s rollercoaster ‘now I love him, now I don’t’ shenanigans. Muva, let us know when it’s the real deal.