Knowledge Is Power(ball): Retired Michigan Couple Finesses $26 Million Off State Lottery By “Cracking Code”

Retired Couple Find System To Make $26 Million Off Lottery

There is a belief in America that all you have to do is work hard and you can have riches beyond your wildest fantasy. There is also a somewhat conflicting belief that all you have to do is guess the right lottery numbers and you can forgo all that hard work and get right to the bag.

This is a story about doing the semi-hard work of playing the lottery correctly in order to not only secure the bag for yourself but also your family and friends.

Jerry and Marge Selbee have won $26 million over the course of six years from the day Jerry realized that he knew how to finesses the system according to DailyMail. The couple owned a convenience store for 17 years, prior to selling the business Jerry learned about a new lottery game called Winfall. In Winfall, if no one matches all six winning numbers there is a “roll down” where the jackpot money is distributed to those who matched five, four, and three of the six winning numbers.

Jerry figured if he bought enough tickets at the right time then he would pull enough roll down tickets to actually make money.

Explaining how he first came up with the scheme, Mr Selbee said he worked out that if he played $1,100 worth of tickets, he would have one four-number winner, which would give him a $1,000 return. He would also have either 18 or 19 three-number winners, which would pay out $50 each, leaving him with a $1,900 return. His first attempt at cracking the code saw him double his money, firstly buying $3,600 of Winfall tickets and getting back $6,300.

From this point it was on and poppin’. Jerry and his wife started a corporation called G.S. Investment Strategies and invited their loved ones to invest in shares for $500. For six years they sat in motel rooms going through lotto tickets to find the winning sets during roll down weeks.

The have sold the rights to their story to movie producers who also want to cash on this unbelievable story.