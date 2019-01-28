New Music: Tune Into Summer Walker’s ‘Clear’ EP

Atlanta Singer-Songwriter Summer Walker Releases New EP

We’ve been waiting on some new Summer Walker tunes and this weekend we got them.

After appearing on Apple Music’s Up Next, the “Girls Need Love,” singer-songwriter dropped an EP titled Clear. Featuring new tracks “Riot,” “Grave,” “Wasted” and “Settling,” Clear is just four songs long and all live recordings. “I love music with all my heart. I just have to do it—I actually don’t have a choice. It’s like how I have to breathe,” she told cameras on Up Next.

If you aren’t familiar with the young Atlanta songstress, her breakout single “CPR” has over 42 million streams and “Girls Need Love” has about 130 million. Tune into her latest project here and let us know what you think.