Hate It Or Love It: Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion Freestyles Over ‘Big Poppa’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Freestyles On K104
Houston Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion gained some new fans over the weekend after a recent freestyle of hers went viral.
The rapper stopped by K104 to chat with DJ Bay Bay and while there she bodied a freestyle over Biggie’s “Big Poppa.” Hot Girl Meg a.k.a Tina Snow’s video racked up over 1 million views.
Megan, who recently signed to 300 entertainment, has people talking for sure. She’s currently featured on Wale’s “Pole Dancer.”
Are YOU hating or loving Megan Thee Stallion???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.