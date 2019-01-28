Hate It Or Love It: Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion Freestyles Over ‘Big Poppa’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Freestyles On K104

Houston Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion gained some new fans over the weekend after a recent freestyle of hers went viral.

The rapper stopped by K104 to chat with DJ Bay Bay and while there she bodied a freestyle over Biggie’s “Big Poppa.” Hot Girl Meg a.k.a Tina Snow’s video racked up over 1 million views.

Incase you ain’t hear me the first time #realhotgirlshit BIG POPPA FREESTYLE pic.twitter.com/5Du6ZG0fit — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) January 25, 2019

Megan, who recently signed to 300 entertainment, has people talking for sure. She’s currently featured on Wale’s “Pole Dancer.”

Are YOU hating or loving Megan Thee Stallion???