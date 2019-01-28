Snow So Special: Jeannie Mai Confirms Whether Or Not Jeezy Is Snow Blowing Her Backs To Smithereens
Jeannie Mai Addresses Rumors She’s Dating Jeezy
Over the weekend photos from Jeannie Mai’s 40th birthday kicked up new relationship rumors after she and rapper Jeezy appeared in a photo with known couples Trey Songz and Lori Harvey and Malika Haqq and OT Genasis.
Monday morning Jeannie addressed the rumors on her show “The Real,” starting by stating she’s currently “multi-dating” following her divorce but that she and Jeezy “hang out.” She added that “he’s very special to me,” but they “don’t have a label.”
So in your opinion, are they smashing or nah? Do you love this couple in the making?
There aren't enough words to describe how blessed, thankful & filled I feel from my birthday evening with all Mai close friends & fam. Every single one of you who came have played a moment in my 40 yrs of life…and she's just gettin started to make more! 🤸🏻♀️ Here's to being healthier, happier, and more purposeful in this gift of LIFE we unwrap together. This year inspired me to start my own digital show called Hello Hunnay to celebrate all I've learned to think, look, and feel the way I do at 40. Deets coming soon…Thank you #MaiFam💙💚💛🧡💜🖤 #HelloHunnay 😉 See story
