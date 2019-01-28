Snow So Special: Jeannie Mai Confirms Whether Or Not Jeezy Is Snow Blowing Her Backs To Smithereens

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Jeannie Mai Addresses Rumors She’s Dating Jeezy

Over the weekend photos from Jeannie Mai’s 40th birthday kicked up new relationship rumors after she and rapper Jeezy appeared in a photo with known couples Trey Songz and Lori Harvey and Malika Haqq and OT Genasis.

Monday morning Jeannie addressed the rumors on her show “The Real,” starting by stating she’s currently “multi-dating” following her divorce but that she and Jeezy “hang out.” She added that “he’s very special to me,” but they “don’t have a label.”

Watch below:

So in your opinion, are they smashing or nah? Do you love this couple in the making?

Hit the flip for more birthday pics from Jeannie

