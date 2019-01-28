Prayers Up: Fetty Wap And Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Recovering After Emergency Brain Surgery

Fetty Wap And Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Needed Brain Surgery

Our prayers go out to Fetty Wap and Alexis Skky as well as their 1-year-old daughter Alaiya, who underwent emergency brain surgery this weekend according to TMZ reports.

TMZ sources say Alexis noticed something was wrong with Alaiya during a flight from Atlanta to New York when she began excessively vomiting. Skyy took the baby to the hospital where she was whisked into emergency surgery to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids.

You guys may recall Alaiya was born 3 months premature. She suffers from hydrocephalus, which causes bleeding and fluid in the brain.

The surgery is said to have been successful and Alaiya is reportedly recovering with both Fetty and Alexis by her side.

Our hearts go out to them. We’re so glad to hear the operation went well and hope that her health continues to improve.