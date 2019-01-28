OKURRR! Cardi, Steve Carrell & Lil Jon Jointly Say ‘Okay’ To Pepsi In Super Bowl Ad [Video]

OKUUUUUR Cardi!

Cardi B’s Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl LIII is on the way and so here are the ads. The first big one to drop ahead of the Sunday’s game is Cardi’s highly anticipated Pepsi commercial.

In it, a diner customer orders a Coke and is instead offered a Pepsi, and Steve sarcastically replies, “Is Pepsi OK?!”

“Are puppies OK? Is a shooting star OK? Is the laughter of a small child OK?” Pepsi’s more than OK!”

Cardi and Lil Jon then jump in and both give their signature “Okay” catchphrases.

Pepsi’s also released a longer version showing Steve further explaining why Pepsi is more than OK and further gives Cardi and Jon’s catchphrases a chance.

Get that shmoney Cardi!