In WTF News: Canadian Man Illegally Carries 5,000 Live Leeches Into Toronto

Canadian Man To Be Charge For Illegally Carrying Leeches Into Toronto

A man who attempted to bring around 5,000 live leeches into Canada will appear before a court in Toronto next month. according to Daily Mail, he’s facing some serious charges.

No personal details have been released about the man, but he was found with the live contraband at Toronto Pearson International Airport on October 17 last year. A police dog helped alert authorities that something was amiss when the Canadian man came through the airport following a trip to Russia, as first reported by National Geographic. The leeches were discovered in hundreds of containers stored in the man’s luggage.

the unnamed man is due to appear in court in Toronto on February 15 charged with illegally importing an internationally regulated species without required permits. He won’t be charged with smuggling as there is no evidence he was deliberately hiding the leeches. When questioned, the man said he was transporting them for personal use and ‘that their wastewater would enrich his orchids.’

However, investigators are convinced he might have been trying to sell the foreign crawlers. They can sell for around $10 each.

The things people do for money. Yuck!